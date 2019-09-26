Lawmaker who lost bid to remain Ohio House speaker resigns

A former Ohio House speaker who lost his bid to retain the post during the current session is resigning his seat.

The decision by state Rep. Ryan Smith was announced in a resignation letter submitted Thursday.

The Gallia County Republican departs Oct. 3 to become president of the University of Rio Grande (reye-oh-GRAND') and Rio Grande (reye-oh-GRAND') Community College.

He faced term limits next year.

Smith fought a months-long battle for the House speakership against fellow Republican Larry Householder, who served as speaker once before.

Caucus members had selected Smith last session to fill the leadership position left vacant when Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned in April 2018 amid an FBI probe. But in January, Householder edged Smith out of keeping the job this session by gaining 52 of 100 votes.