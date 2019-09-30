Authorities: Police shoot, critically wound man in Trenton

Authorities say an armed suspect was shot and critically wounded during a confrontation with police in New Jersey's capital city.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday on Calhoun Street in Trenton.

Authorities say the man was shot at least once. They say he didn't fire his weapon at officers.

The wounded man's name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed. No officers were injured in the confrontation.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.