Louisiana governor candidates lodge blows in final debate

Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats' only governorship in the Deep South.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' two major Republican opponents took swipes at him and each other in their final debate before Saturday's elections.

The Democratic governor defended his record and hammered GOP businessman Eddie Rispone as one of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's chief supporters. He sought to tie Rispone to the ex-governor blamed for nearly a decade of budget problems.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham accused Rispone of lying about Abraham's congressional record and panned Edwards as a tax-raising leader out of step with his state.

Rispone hit Edwards for supporting Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and criticized Abraham as reneging on a promise to voters to donate all his congressional salary to charity.

Wednesday's debate was held in Shreveport.

President Donald Trump holds an anti-Edwards rally Friday.