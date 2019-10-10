Tennessee man gets 15-plus years in prison for heroin death

A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for selling heroin to a man who died of an overdose.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said U.S. District Judge John Fowlkes sentenced David Mitchell Murray on Friday.

Murray previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin resulting in the death of Sean Heywood in March 2016.

Prosecutors say Heywood made an arrangement over the phone with Glenda Aldape to buy $75 dollars' worth of heroin. Aldape sent Murray to deliver the heroin to Heywood.

Heywood's father later found him unresponsive on the bathroom floor. An autopsy showed Heywood died of a lethal heroin dose.

Fowlkes sentenced Murray to 15 years and eight months in prison. Aldape received a 20-year sentence in May.