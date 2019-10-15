Police critically wound armed suspect in Brooklyn shooting

Police say an armed man has been shot and critically wounded by police officers in Brooklyn.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday on Baltic Street in front of the Gowanus Houses.

Police say two plainclothes officers patrolling in an unmarked car saw a man firing a gun at another man. Police say the officers identified themselves as police and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon before firing numerous rounds at the suspect.

Police say the suspect was struck and hospitalized in critical condition. A handgun was recovered.

The two police officers were not injured, but police say they were taken to the hospital for trauma evaluation.

Police say the unidentified suspect has an extensive criminal history and is currently out on parole.