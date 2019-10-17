Tennessee governor taps 38 to serve on census panel

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed 38 people to a panel that will work with the U.S. Census Bureau on the 2020 Census.

Lee's office announced a wide variety of appointees to the Tennessee Complete Count Committee on Wednesday.

Government representation will include the House and Senate speaker, secretary of state, treasurer, comptroller, Department of Correction commissioner, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services commissioner, higher education leaders and other state officials and local leaders.

The panel will feature members of the NAACP, Latinos for Tennessee, Tennessee Farm Bureau, local chambers of commerce, Memphis Christian Pastors Network and more.

Tennessee households will receive a Census Bureau letter inviting them to respond to the census in March 2020. They can respond by phone, mail or online. The deadline is April 1, 2020.