California state workers get raises this month. How much will be in your paycheck?

July marks the start of California state government’s budget year, and that means it’s time for state workers to get a raise.

Here’s a look at the raises state workers will see in their paychecks starting this month.

SEIU Local 1000





The 96,000 state workers represented by SEIU Local 1000 will get a 4 percent raise. It’s the second raise in a 42-month contract the union the negotiated in late 2016.

For the first time, employees represented by SEIU Local 1000 will also start to see a new deduction from their paychecks that’s meant to help pay for the heath care benefits they’ll use in retirement. It’ll cost them 1.2 percent of their pensionable compensation, and that rate is expected to increase next year.

Employees represented by other unions have been paying those deductions at least since 2017, and rates are rising for them, too.

SEIU Local 1000 represents nine state bargaining units covering a wide range of career fields, including office technicians, auditors, tax collectors, government analysts, nurses, librarians and custodians.

Attorneys and hearing officers





The lawyers and administrative judges represented by California Attorneys, Administrative Law Judges and Hearing Officers in State Employment will get a 4 percent raise, their their general wage increase in a three-year contract that ends July 1, 2019.

CHP

The California Association of Highway Patrolmen is in talks for its first new contract since 2010. CHP officers receive general wage increases based on a formula that keeps their salaries on par with four of the largest police departments in the state. That netted them a 2.9 percent wage increase a year ago.

Correctional officers

Employees represented by the California Correctional Peace Officers Association will receive a 3 percent raise, their last in a three-year contract that expires this month. The union adopted a one-year contract that will get its members a 5 percent raise next year.

Protective services and public safety

Workers represented by California Statewide Law Enforcement Association will receive a 2 percent raise, their last in a three-year contract that expires next year.

Firefighters

Workers represented by Cal FIRE Local 2881 are receiving different raises based on their rank. Employees with the classification fire fighter II and fire fighter II/PM receive a 3.5 percent increase. Those with the classification fire apparatus engineer and fire apparatus engineer/PM receive a 3 percent increase. Fire captains, fire captains/PMs, forestry fire pilots and heavy fire equipment operators are seeing a 2.5 percent wage increase.

Professional engineers

Professional Engineers in California Government is negotiating a new contract.

State scientists

Workers represented by California Association of Professional Scientists are receiving a 5 percent increase. The union is negotiating a new contract with the state government this year.

Craft and maintenance

Workers represented by International Union of Operating Engineers will receive a 3.5 percent salary increase. Employees who work in tree maintenance or as structural steel painters, plumbers or locksmiths will get an extra salary increase of 2 percent.

Stationary engineers

Workers represented by IUOE Locals 39 and 501 will receive a 2 percent salary increase. Water operators and stationary engineers received an extra 2 percent increase.

Physicians, dentists, and podiatrists

Workers represented by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists will receive a 2 percent salary increase, their second general wage increase in a contract that expires next year.

Psychiatric technicians

Mental health workers represented by the California Association of Psychiatric Technicians will receive a 3 percent increase in salary. Senior psychiatric technicians and senior psychiatric technicians (safety) are getting an an extra increase of 1 percent.

Health and social services

Employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees will receive a 2.5 increase in salary, their second of three general wage increases in their contract.

New fees for the bosses

Executives, managers and other state workers who aren’t represented by unions will see a new payroll deduction this month. They’re joining rank-and-file workers in beginning to pay for the health care benefits they’ll use in retirement. They’re starting out with a deduction that’s equivalent to .8 percent of their pensionable compensation.

State Controller Betty Yee in January reported that California’s liability for the health care it has promised to state workers tops $91.5 billion. Gov. Jerry Brown in recent labor negotiations insisted that state workers share some of that burden by accepting payroll deductions.