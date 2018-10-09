California Lottery officer lost her job after questioning a $1.9 million payout

Cal Fire is facing a serious shortage of pilots, especially for air tankers, forcing planes to sit unused during major fires. Cal Fire Chief of Flight Operations, Dennis Brown explains the factors contributing to the shortage on Aug. 30, 2018.
California cities and counties spent $3.7 billion on overtime in 2017, a steep increase from 2012. OT can save them money because of rising pension costs. But while firefighters and police officers take home more pay, they also risk burnout.
Tom Dalzell, chairman of the California Citizens Compensation Commission, on June 26, 2018 discusses reasoning behind the 3 percent pay raise granted elected officials. The salary increases go into effect on Dec. 3.
On March 19, new CalPERS board member Margaret Brown drew attention to discipline she experienced for allowing a friend to use CalPERS equipment for political purposes by asking whether she would be arrested for attending the pension fund's meeting.