An experienced hiker backpacking in Yosemite is missing. Officials need your help

Scott Tenczar had planned to backpack from Robinson Creek in Yosemite National Park to Crown Lake, Seavey Pass and Peeler Lake, among other spots.
He is an experienced hiker and knew the area.
Now he’s missing, according to the National Park Service, which posted a photo of the 48-year-old on its Instagram page on Sunday, along with a call for information from the public.
Tenczar is also listed as a missing person on the National Park Service’s website.
Tenczar was last seen July 25 at the Bridgeport Ranger Station and was planning to backpack through an area that included Robinson Creek, Crown Lake, Matterhorn Canyon, Smedberg Lake, Seavey Pass and Peeler Lake (all areas far from the Ferguson Fire).
Anyone who was in those areas between July 25 and Aug. 5, even if they don’t think they have any specific information on Tenczar, is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009.
Tenczar is 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and tends to wear olive drab, tan and camouflage. He also carries fishing gear, the park service said.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments