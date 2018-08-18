John Cogdell was last seen Aug. 15 at the Upper Pines campground in Yosemite Valley.
National Parks Service worker reported missing in Yosemite found dead

By Jessica Johnson

A missing National Parks Service employee has been found dead, according to social media posts by Yosemite National Park on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: Missing person John Cogdellhas been found. No further details available pending investigation.

— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) August 18, 2018

Yosemite National Park officials could not be reached for comment on details surrounding Cogdell’s death.

A woman named Megan Bronson, who says she is Cogdell’s cousin, posted on Facebook Saturday stating that Cogdell’s body was found Friday night.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed and (kept) my family in their thoughts,” she said. “My cousin Little John’s body was found last night.”

Park officials said, “Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

