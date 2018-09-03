Nestled in the pine trees, Bass Lake is a favorite spot for boating fishing, camping or just taking a walk along the shore.
Nestled in the pine trees, Bass Lake is a favorite spot for boating fishing, camping or just taking a walk along the shore. ARCHIVE
Nestled in the pine trees, Bass Lake is a favorite spot for boating fishing, camping or just taking a walk along the shore. ARCHIVE

State

Holiday tragedy: 7-year-old dies after being struck by boat at Bass Lake

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

September 03, 2018 06:10 PM

A 7-year-old girl was killed after a boating accident that was reported in Bass Lake on the Labor Day holiday.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office said the young girl was injured in the boating accident along with a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance while the girl was airlifted. The girl died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. Emergency personnel responded and found the two victims had been struck by a boat.

The sheriff’s office has not completed its investigation of the accident and the circumstances remain unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

  Comments  