Holiday tragedy: 7-year-old dies after being struck by boat at Bass Lake

A 7-year-old girl was killed after a boating accident that was reported in Bass Lake on the Labor Day holiday.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office said the young girl was injured in the boating accident along with a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance while the girl was airlifted. The girl died at the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. Emergency personnel responded and found the two victims had been struck by a boat.
The sheriff’s office has not completed its investigation of the accident and the circumstances remain unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
Comments