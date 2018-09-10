Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about gang crime spree
Attorney General Xavier Becerra said at a news conference the gangs, known as the BullyBoys and CoCo Boys, teamed up to steal at least 40 credit card terminals, which he called the “modern cash register.”
Adalberto “Cuate” Ocampo was gunned down on Jan. 7 and the Fresno Police Department is said to not have any leads. The loved ones of Ocampo held a fundraiser on Sept. 9, 2018 to raise reward money to entice someone to come forward with information.
Miss California MacKenzie Freed will vie for the Miss America crown this weekend in Atlantic City. Freed is a Lodi native and will compete in the first "Miss America 2.0" version of the pageant after a leadership change.
Firefighters aboard a special fire-fighting train joined the effort to contain the Delta Fire in Shasta County, California on September 7, spraying water on forests along the tracks near the Sacramento River. The Delta Fire was zero percent contained
Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.
Take a look at Diablo Grande, a community under construction in the foothills surrounding the Central Valley that faces a severe risk of wildfire. The Stanislaus County community has volunteer fire department housed in a temporary building.
A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.