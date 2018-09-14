Kids charity founder sought sex with a teen girl – and wanted others, too, S.F. cops say

The founder of a Bay Area pro-cannabis children’s charity has been arrested for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.

Bryan Rosenthal, 45, of Vallejo is the founder of cannabis-focused Cann-I-Dream, which has a stated goal to “make a better life for our children, thus creating a world full of abundance, love, and hope for our future,” according to SFGate.

In early September, the San Francisco Police Department learned of “an individual who was attempting to meet and have sexual contact with a (14-year-old girl) through online social media,” according to a police statement posted on Facebook.

The suspect, later identified as Rosenthal, also attempted to send graphic images to the child, police said.

Police said they arrested Rosenthal on Sept. 11 when he attempted to meet with the child.

His cellphone, which was seized in the arrest, revealed “Rosenthal was having sexually explicit chats and conversations with other underage minors, and was attempting to meet several of them for sexual contact,” police said.

Rosenthal is being held in San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including possession and production of child pornography.

Police are looking for anyone who might have had suspicious contact with Rosenthal. Anyone willing to speak to them is encouraged to contact the SFPD Special Victims Unit at 415-553-9225.