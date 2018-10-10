Madera man arrested on suspicion of parking lot assault after 49ers game at Levi Stadium

A 34-year-old Madera man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a confrontation outside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara after the San Francisco 49ers versus Arizona Cardinals NFL game.

David Aguilera Gonzales was arrested Tuesday near his home in Madera and booked into the the Santa Clara County Main Jail on felony assault charges.





The incident, which took place after the 49ers lost 28-18 Sunday, left a 33-year-old man in the hospital, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

It started when the man kicked a bottle that landed near Gonzales, police said. Gonzalez then approached the man and punched him in the face, twice, knocking him to the ground each time. Gonzales then left in his car, police said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The victim was assessed and interviewed by police at the scene before being taken to a hospital, where the full extent of his injures became apparent. He is currently in critical condition, police said.

Police are still asking for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at 408-615- 4814.

It was three years ago that a Traver man was sentenced to five years in prison for attacking two men in a restroom at a 49ers game. The attack caused brain injury that required emergency surgery.