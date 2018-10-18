Here’s why they might start killing tule elk at Pt. Reyes

New legislation may give the National Park Service authority to kill tule elk so dairy cows can graze at Point Reyes National Seashore.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service