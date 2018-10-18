California reconsiders life sentences for nearly 4,000 third-strike criminals

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014, file photo, prisoners from Sacramento County await processing after arriving at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy, Calif. California will reconsider life sentences for thousands of nonviolent third-strike criminals by allowing them to seek parole under a ballot measure approved by voters two years ago. Court documents obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 show Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration will include the repeat offenders in Proposition 57’s early release program. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo