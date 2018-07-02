Burglar in top hat hits Eureka ice cream shop, police say

Security video shows a man in a top hat stealing cash and cookies from Living the Dream Ice Cream in Eureka, California, early Sunday, police said. Officers arrested Christian Bradford, 59, early Monday on suspicion of burglary.
A burglar in a top hat stole cash and cookies from ice cream shop, California cops say

By Don Sweeney

July 02, 2018 02:05 PM

Security camera footage shows a sharp-dressed man strolling through a Eureka, California, ice cream shop early Sunday morning.

The man, wearing a top hat and fancy leather jacket, nonchalantly checks something on a wall before ambling back out of view at Living the Dream Ice Cream around 4:30 a.m., the video shows.

According to an Instagram post by the shop, the man got away with a cash drawer and cookies. “Dare I say we got the best dressed criminal?” read the caption.

Eureka police, responding to an alarm and a call from the shop’s owner, who had seen the incident unfold via remote surveillance video, couldn’t find the burglar, officers wrote on Facebook.

It wasn’t a mystery for long. At 3:10 a.m. Monday, a Eureka officer on patrol spotted a man in a top hat and distinctive leather jacket, police wrote.

The officer arrested Christian Brandford, 59, on suspicion of burglary and violating probation, according to police.

“That’s a criminal for you. Stupid is as stupid does,” commented one person on the Facebook post.

