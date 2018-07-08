He broke into a home naked and scared a teen — and it's not his first nude crime, Calif. cops say

A naked man broke into a Northern California home in mid-June and terrified a teenager — and it's not his first nude crime, police say.

About 2 a.m. June 21, an 18-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in Fremont when she woke to see a strange man completely naked and masturbating as he stood near her bedroom doorway, police said in a news release.

She screamed, and the man fled on foot before police arrived.

But the burglary turned out to be just one of multiple naked crimes, police said. After police sent out a news release about the June 21 incident, more information came to light.

Police say they believe the naked man first struck just after midnight June 15. Two women were sitting in their home when they saw movement in the back yard. When one of the women looked outside, she saw a naked man touching his genitals and waving at her, police said.

The women called the cops, but the man fled before police arrived.

A screenshot from video taken by a security camera that shows a naked man outside a home in California. The man is connected to several indecent exposure incidents, police say.

Then, at about 9:15 p.m. June 27, two people were sitting in a car when a naked man touching his genitals approached them and tried to speak to them, police said. The pair watched him get into a vehicle, described as a newer-model white Cadillac SUV crossover, and leave.

Less than an hour later, a naked man approached a woman who was walking her dog in an apartment complex, but she ran to safety, and the man didn't follow her, police said.

All four of the incidents happened in the Bay Area town of Fremont, according to police.

On July 5, a naked man was caught on video by a home security camera in Pleasanton — about 15 miles away, according to police.

The video shows the naked man "engaged in lewd conduct," police said.

Police described the man as white or possibly mixed-race with olive skin. He's in his early 20s, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He's athletic but not muscular and has a tattoo of a feather hanging from a ring around his right bicep, police said.

Police ask anyone with any information about the case to call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100 or the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6900.