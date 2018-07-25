Someone with a pickax destroyed Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed early Wednesday morning by a vandal wielding a pickax, according to multiple reports.
Witnesses told police that the vandal was a male, and that he hid the pickaxe he used to smash the star in a guitar case, according to KNBC. No other description of the suspect was immediately available.
Police responded to the scene along Hollywood Boulevard near Highland Avenue at about 3:30 a.m., the station reported.
The star has been vandalized several times before, but never to the extent that it was smashed Wednesday morning, according to the Hollywood Reporter. In 2016, James Lambert Otis was taped destroying the star after the infamous Billy Bush tape and Trump’s comments concerning sexual assault during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Otis, who dressed as a construction worker when he took a sledgehammer and pickax to the star, pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism then, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Trump received the star in 2007 while starring in NBC’s “The Apprentice,” according to Fast Company, but the Walk of Fame actually gave it to Trump in honor of “his producer job for his Miss Universe shows.”
Police found a small pile of rubble in the star’s place Wednesday. According to photos from the scene, the pickaxe used to destroy the star was left there by the suspected vandal.
The guitar case was taken by police as evidence as well, according to KCBS.
The stars are made with terrazo, a mixture of granite and marble, and brass.
Comments