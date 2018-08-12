Plane makes emergency landing on Bay Area interstate

A single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on Interstate 580 in San Leandro, California. Two people were on board and neither was injured.
By
Up Next
A single-engine Cessna made an emergency landing on Interstate 580 in San Leandro, California. Two people were on board and neither was injured.
By

California

‘Planes do fall out of the sky.’ Airplane lands amid the cars on Bay Area freeway

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 12, 2018 03:53 PM

Drivers on a Bay Area interstate Saturday night got quite the shock when a small plane landed on the freeway.

“There are things that happen that are beyond your control, and planes do fall out of the sky,” Brandi Geer, who witnessed the plane landing while in the car, told KPIX.

The private plane, which was en route from Lake Tahoe to Hayward Executive Airport, landed on Interstate 580 in San Leandro at about 6:45 p.m., SFGate reported.

Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Western-Pacific region, told KTVU that the pilot “reported a rough-running engine.”

The cause of the emergency landing is under investigation, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Two people were on board the plane: a male pilot and a female passenger, the Alameda County Fire Department said in an Instagram post. Neither was injured.

“Miraculously, there were no injuries to any structures, bystanders or vehicles,” the fire department said. Neither the plane nor the freeway were damaged.

“You don’t really see that often,” CHP Officer Herman Baza told SFGate.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner discusses Southwest Airline engine incident that killed one passenger and injured several others. FAA says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  