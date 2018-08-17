Man held for stealing CHP car and bus full of students

Authorities have arrested a man they say stole a California Highway Patrol car, then commandeered a school bus at Sacramento State University, driving off with 10 students inside.
The CHP says an officer was investigating a two-car crash Friday afternoon when one driver took the cruiser and sped off on Highway 50.
The thief drove to Sacramento State, where he pulled over a San Joaquin Delta College bus containing student government participants on a weekend retreat.
The man forced the driver out and took off but authorities pulled him over.
Delta College student Marsha Fernando tells KTXL-TV that's when a student choked the man while she took the keys and turned off the engine.
The students fled while bystanders held the bus doors closed so the suspect couldn't escape.
