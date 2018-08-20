A pickup truck went flying into a marina. Rescuers saved everyone — even the dog

A mother, her son and her dog were rescued after the pickup truck they were in went into a guardrail and tumbled into the Alamitos Bay Marina in Long Beach on Saturday, according to the Long Beach Post.

“I didn’t want to make any muss or fuss about it,” Mary Watkins, the 87-year-old mother, told the Long Beach Post. Watkins told the Long Beach Post that her son, Larry, had a medical boot on his right foot from a recent surgery. As they were driving, his boot caught on the accelerator.

“I heard a noise and turned around, and I saw a car drive right past me, through a guardrail and into the water,” Jeff Jones, a witness, told ABC.

The truck soon began to sink, CBS reported, and several people joined first responders in helping the passengers, according to ABC.

“And no sooner did I hop in the water, the lifeguard captain was handing over the older lady to me,” Jeff Perez, one of the Good Samaritans, told CBS.

“I said, ‘Boys, I’m 87 years old, be very careful,’” Watkins told the Long Beach Post. “And they were; my hair’s still dry and they didn’t even mess up my lipstick.”

The pair were uninjured, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. The dog was also fine, according to CBS.