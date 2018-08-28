LAPD report says some resisting arrest cases improper

The Los Angeles Police Department's inspector general's office says officers acted inappropriately in one-third of the cases it examined involving people who were held for resisting arrest.
A report to the Police Commission on Tuesday looked at 123 incidents from 2016 and 2017.
It said LAPD officers acted appropriately in two-thirds of those cases.
But in others, the report found problems such as unnecessary use of Tasers and a lack of legal cause for stopping a person.
In one case, a homeless man was tased after he refused to take down a tent.
The report also found that officers sometimes escalated confrontations by using disrespectful or foul language.
The report recommended a number of procedural changes. Police Chief Michel Moore said he welcomes the report and its findings.
Comments