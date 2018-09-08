Miss California to compete for Miss America title this weekend

Miss California, MacKenzie Freed will vie for the Miss America crown this weekend in Atlantic City. Freed is a Lodi native and will compete in the first "Miss America 2.0" version of the pageant after a leadership change.
