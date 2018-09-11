Coming next: These boardwalks will offer spectacular access, views of San Francisco Bay

Caltrans imploded the last remaining foundations of the original San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge east span over the weekend in a step toward building two boardwalks offering the public spectacular views of the water.
The marine foundations will be used under one pier along Yerba Buena Island that will be an observation platform and a 140-foot long boardwalk, according to Caltrans. Three other foundations on the Oakland shoreline, near the toll plaza, will serve as the foundation for a 600-foot long boardwalk into the San Francisco Bay, Caltrans said.
The public access boardwalks will be a key feature in the development of Gateway Park, according to Caltrans.
In addition to the $6 billion bridge demolition and replacement, which began in 2015, $52 million will be spent to tear down the last two piers and build the new boardwalks, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
