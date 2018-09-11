Dramatic video shows LAPD officer getting shot during traffic stop

Firefighters aboard a special fire-fighting train joined the effort to contain the Delta Fire in Shasta County, California on September 7, spraying water on forests along the tracks near the Sacramento River. The Delta Fire was zero percent contained
Miss California MacKenzie Freed will vie for the Miss America crown this weekend in Atlantic City. Freed is a Lodi native and will compete in the first "Miss America 2.0" version of the pageant after a leadership change.
Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.
Take a look at Diablo Grande, a community under construction in the foothills surrounding the Central Valley that faces a severe risk of wildfire. The Stanislaus County community has volunteer fire department housed in a temporary building.
A fast-moving wildfire that started Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in Shasta County has swelled to 5,000 acres in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions.
California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.