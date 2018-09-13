First victim reportedly identified in Bakersfield mass shooting ahead of news conference

One victim was identified Thursday morning in the mass shooting that killed six people in Bakersfield.
According to a Tweet from Bakersfield’s KERO-TV, 32-year-old Laura Garcia and her father were killed at a home Wednesday night on Breckenridge Road. Following the reported timeline so far, this was the gunman’s final stop before carjacking a vehicle and eventually shooting himself.
The man, who has yet to be identified, had already shot his wife and two other men during the spree, which started around 5:30 p.m.
Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday.
