6, including gunman, shot and killed after confrontation at Bakersfield trucking business

California

First victim reportedly identified in Bakersfield mass shooting ahead of news conference

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

September 13, 2018 10:15 AM

One victim was identified Thursday morning in the mass shooting that killed six people in Bakersfield.

According to a Tweet from Bakersfield’s KERO-TV, 32-year-old Laura Garcia and her father were killed at a home Wednesday night on Breckenridge Road. Following the reported timeline so far, this was the gunman’s final stop before carjacking a vehicle and eventually shooting himself.

The man, who has yet to be identified, had already shot his wife and two other men during the spree, which started around 5:30 p.m.

Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

