California jury: Career criminal guilty of killing 2 teens

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office shows Rodney Halbower. A Northern California jury has started its deliberations in the murder trial of a career criminal authorities believe is the Gypsy Hill Killer. San Mateo County jurors started deliberating late Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, after eight days of testimony in Redwood City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Francisco. Halbower is charged with raping and killing two teenage women in 1976 in the quiet suburbs just south of San Francisco. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)