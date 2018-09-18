California woman charged with homicide, violent attacks

In this undated photo released by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is Sydney Megan Whalen. Northern California investigators have tied Whalen, 24, to a homicide and the stabbing of a sportswriter during a two-week period in 2017. The San Jose Mercury News reported Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, that the suspect is being held in Santa Cruz County’s jail on suspicion of assault and robbery for a third violent incident during those two weeks. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office via AP) AP