This Central Valley city has some of the nation’s longest commutes. See what it’s like
Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
The Meyers Fire burned several buildings on 8 Mile Road and Meyers Road on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. The fire resulted in evacuations and closures of Highway 50 and Pony Express Trail by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department.
The California Supreme Court has been asked to look at an appellate court decision involving a Fresno hospital patient’s emergency department bill, and a decision could have implications for hospitals statewide.
Slain Sacramento County sheriff's deputy Mark Stasyuk talks about life, career and his education at Sacramento State in 2016 interview. Stasyuk was shot and killed on a routine disturbance call in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters get into makeshift caskets, representing the number of deaths by police shooting, after Sacramento officers told them to disperse from downtown streets, September 18, 2018.
Black Lives Matter supporters carry dozens of makeshift caskets onto J Street to symbolize people who have died from police shootings in a demonstration in downtown Sacramento at a law enforcement convention on September 18, 2018.
The Coast Guard rescued a 76-year-old woman about 35 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2018. The cruise ship’s crew Star Princess notified the San Francisco air station that the woman was experiencing gastrointestinal issues.
California has its own kind of hurricanes: atmospheric rivers. Jeffrey Mount, professor emeritus at UC Davis, explains why rising sea levels can lead to high tides during these storms, threatening Central Valley levees and causing severe flooding.
California’s Orange County Fire Authority rescued a rabbit stranded in a tree after Hurricane Florence in Duplin County, North Carolina on Sept. 17. Task Force 5 members lifted it out of their boat and set it free.