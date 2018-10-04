After being called a racial slur on a playground, a 12-year-old takes a stand against bullying

Tarrick Walker, 12, with his parents Marcel and Darlene Walker are taking a stand against bullying after he was called the “N-word” on the playground of his Hanford school.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service