He was the victim of an assault in Modesto but ended up in handcuffs

A man suspected of robbing an elderly couple Tuesday evening was arrested two hours later when he became the victim of an unrelated assault.
The first incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Empire Avenue in the airport neighborhood, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
An 85-year-old man had just brought his 79-year-old wife home from the hospital, she said.
He helped her inside and had gone into another room when he heard his wife talking to someone. He went to her and found a man, who appeared to be under the influence, inside their home.
The elderly man pushed the suspect out of the home, Bear said.
The suspect then went to the victims’ car and took something out of the center console. The victim tried to stop him, but the suspect punched him, Bear said.
A Modesto police officer responded to the home and took a report. About two hours later, the same officer was dispatched to a report of a man being assaulted by two other men at Empire Avenue and Oregon Drive.
When the officer arrived, the assailants were gone but the victim, Jaime Luna Ornales, remained. The officer recognized him from the description given by the elderly couple, and they later positively identified him, Bear said.
After being medically cleared, Ornales, a 20-year-old transient, was booked on suspicion of robbery and elder abuse.
