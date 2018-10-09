A look at the long life of billionaire real estate developer and philanthropist Alex G. Spanos

The Los Angeles Chargers announced owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning at age 95. The Stockton-born real estate developer and billionaire donated to sports and non-sports related developments throughout California.
