Friends do let friends drive drunk, then both crash, Turlock police say

Two friends, each in his own vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol, crashed early Wednesday morning in Turlock, police reported.
Officers were dispatched just after 2:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Sai Lane, off Geer Road just north of California State University, Stanislaus.
Blake McFadden Costa, 23, and Aneil Pahal, 24, both were northbound on Geer Road, one following the other, police Sgt. Russell Holeman said. Pahal lost control of his vehicle and crashed through the sound wall on Sai, and Costa lost control and struck the north curb of Sai before stopping on the lawn of a home, Holeman said.
Neither driver was hurt, and both were arrested on suspicion of DUI, the sergeant said. Officers ran a total of four names while investigating the incident, Holeman said, so it’s possible there were passengers in at least one vehicle, but there were no injuries.
Neither driver appeared in the jail custody log midmorning Wednesday.
