SoCal man charged with making death threat to U.S. senator

A 47-year-old Lancaster man has been charged with threatening the life of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.
Craig Steven Shaver faces a felony count of attempted criminal threats for an email he sent to the senator on Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a new release Thursday.
He was charged with possession of a firearm, a revolver, by a felon due to a 1991 conviction for grand theft, according to the release. The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Shaver was scheduled for arraignment on Thursday with bail set at $50,000. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of more than three years in state prison.
