‘Hidden cash’ coming to Fresno again? Its official Twitter account is saying yes!

Want free money and feeling lucky?
Another golden – or should we say green and free? – opportunity appears to be on its way.
“Hidden Cash” is coming back to Fresno, according to its official Twitter account. And the search for free money could begin as soon as this week.
“FRESNO, LA, SAN DIEGO: Cash coming your way soon courtesy of our friends at @slotomania. Stay tuned here for details!” the Twitter account @HiddenCash announced Saturday afternoon.
In fact, it was the third time in the past week that the Twitter account stated another money scavenger hunt is set to come to Fresno.
On Oct. 11, the account tweeted out: “Cali money drops coming next week thanks to our friends at @slotomania : Fresno, LA, SD! Get ready to find some cash $$$$$”
And on Oct. 8, it provided even more details in its first tease that Hidden Cash is coming back to Fresno: “EXCITING NEW$$$: Get ready for an awesome scavenger hunt brought by our friends at Slotomania! Anyone can play. Oct. 18: Fresno. Oct. 19: Los Angeles. Oct. 20: San Diego county. Updates soon!!! #Slotomania”
If you’re questioning the legitimacy of the Hidden Cash Twitter account – the account does lack the blue verified badge on Twitter that lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic – just scroll through the feed a few years back.
You’ll find that it’s the same account that provided clues the last time Hidden Cash came to Fresno four years ago.
Back then, Hidden Cash was a 7-week-old social media phenomenon founded by Jason Buzi and Yan Budman to “bring a smile to people’s faces, bring people together, and perhaps inspire them to pay it forward, took off beyond what we ever expected.”
Scavenger hunts for envelopes of money were held in cities around the world, including in Fresno back in July 2014. People would figure out where to go based on clues provided by the Hidden Cash Twitter account.
Thousands rushed to Woodward Park in north Fresno during Hidden Cash’s initial scavenger hunt in Fresno, triggering a traffic jam at the park entrances.
In the end, almost $2,000 was hidden in various locations in the park, tucked away in envelopes and even Pez candy dispensers.
Hidden Cash was popular, of course, but the scavenger hunt also generated criticism.
Some said it was rich people’s way of amusing themselves at the expense of the average Jane or Joe.
By August 2014, Hidden Cash announced the scavenger hunts were over. The Twitter account stayed active but never provided hints of another money search.
Until April 2018, when it started holding random online contests of sorts.
Like asking others to reply who they preferred: Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Then winners would be announced.
Why has the money scavenger hunt started back up?
It remains unclear, though the Twitter account has credited Slotomania, which is considered the largest online slot machine game.
Sometimes, though, it’s best not to ask why. And just enjoy the fun.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
