Mega Millions jackpot surges to $868 million after no winning ticket claimed

The winning numbers for the $667 million California Mega Millions jackpot — the third largest in U.S. history — were announced Tuesday night.
By Michael McGough

October 17, 2018 08:56 AM

State lottery officials said a jackpot ticket wasn’t sold in California, but with $667 million on the line it’s worth a double-check anyway: Tuesday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and mega number 9.

No winning ticket was claimed as of Wednesday morning, so the stakes are going up.

The estimated jackpot now balloons to $868 million, which would be the second-biggest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, according to AP. The next drawing is 8 p.m. Friday.

According to the Mega Millions website, there have been 22 million winning tickets in this jackpot run — none of them jackpots, but 34 of them paying $1 million or more.

The winner will shatter the previous record for highest Mega Millions jackpot awarded: a $656 million payday in March 2012.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 302.5 million, according to AP.

