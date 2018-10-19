How a former Modestan helped shape infectious new McCartney videos

Paul McCartney and former Modesto resident Nicelle Herrington (née Miller) have a challenge for you: Try to bust dance moves sweeter than those by the stars of the videos for his new song “Come On to Me.”
Herrington, an early-1990s grad of Davis High School, is the producer of the four videos, which were directed by her husband, TG Herrington. In the first three videos, night workers — a security guard, a food truck cook and a cleaning woman — dance like nobody’s watching as Sir Paul’s upbeat song provides the soundtrack. The fourth video is a mash-up of the first three.
McCartney did not want to be in the video for his song, Nicelle Herrington said, but wanted to work with new people to see what inspired him. TG Herrington, who with his wife owns New Orleans-based Nom de Guerre Films, pitched an initial concept for a single video.
But “filmmakers like a creative challenge, giving you something you don’t even know you want yet,” Nicelle Herrington said. So TG wrote “a treatment, of people on the night shift and what they do when no one’s watching. Paul loved it,” she said.
Within three or four days of the legendary Beatles, Wings and solo artist’s approval, Nom de Guerre Films was shooting. She and her husband are used to turning on a dime, Herrington said.
McCartney said they could film anywhere in the world, so the couple picked their home, New Orleans. Her husband was adamant about shooting at night, Herrington said. He wanted it desolate, “and there’s a real feeling that comes across at night ... and we’re passionate about storytelling.”
As producer, Herrington’s role was to take her husband’s concept and execute it, including hiring all the crew. The bulk of filming was over two nights. The first night was primarily the security guard, filmed at the high-end men’s clothing store Rubensteins, according to The New Orleans Advocate. But none of the three original videos was fully shot in sequence.
Nom de Guerre’s business with McCartney wasn’t done in person, but the music icon was so happy with the work, Herrington said, that he flew the couple to his show in Austin, Texas, where they hung out backstage.
On Oct. 9, McCartney issued the “Come On to Me” Challenge, #COMTChallenge. “Do you think you have better moves than Freddie? Show us! Film yourself dancing to ‘Come On To Me’ and post a video to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #COTMChallenge.”
“Freddie” is the name of the security guard character in the initial video. Herrington shared that he’s named in honor of her father, Modesto resident Fred Miller.
A decade ago, Bee reporter Sue Nowicki shared the story of Miller — a 61-year-old Realtor at the time — being struck hard by a wave at Pismo beach. The blow broke his neck, paralyzed him and started his journey of about a year to recover.
She tried to get her dad to join the dance challenge, Herrington said, but he didn’t bite. Of the video and the namesake nod to him, she said, “I grew up listening to The Beatles and I knew my dad would get a kick out of this!”
Comments