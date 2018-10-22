Hearst Castle Neptune Pool celebrates opening

Kiewit Corp. workers place the concrete for the final chute wall panel on the main spillway at Oroville Dam on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The wall is next to the gates. The Oroville Dam spillway are being repaired after being damaged February 2017.
Take an aerial tour of the newly renovated Pismo Beach Pier before it opens to the public on Saturday for the Clam Festival. It closed in March 2017 as part of an $8.7 million overhaul of the aging structure.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputy attempts to remove a plastic cup from a skunk's head Wednesday night. After multiple failed attempts with a baton, the deputy used his bare hands to remove it from from the critter's head, authorities said.
A petition calling for Folsom’s Negro Bar Recreation Area to be renamed is gaining traction online, arguing that the current race-related name in a Sacramento, California suburb is outdated and offensive.
A deputy found a black bear at the Lighthouse Center Safeway in Tahoe City. The Placer County Sheriff's Office warns that bears are getting ready to hibernate and are prowling for food to store for the upcoming winter. Don't leave food in your car.