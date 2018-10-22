Watch the nighttime Coast Guard rescue of fishing crew off San Diego

A fire aboard a fishing boat injured two people and may have killed three others Saturday night near San Diego, California, officials say. Another fishing boat helped pull 15 survivors from the water.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service