His food order ‘was not right,’ so he stabbed delivery driver, police say

A food delivery driver was stabbed in the hand late Sunday night by an assailant who said the order “was not right,” Visalia police reported.
The alleged assault took place in the 4700 block of West School Avenue.
Sgt. Mike Short identified the suspect as Brian Hughes, 32.
It was not reported what type of dinner was delivered.
Short said the victim was delivering the food when Hughes approached the victim’s car and slapped the food out of the victim’s hand. Hughes then reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the left arm. The victim fled and called police. Hughes was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim refused medical attention.
