California

3 missing after fishing boat fire off Baja California

The Associated Press

October 22, 2018 09:51 AM

SAN DIEGO

Mexican authorities have taken over a search for three people missing in the Pacific off Baja California after a fishing boat caught fire over the weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard says 15 people were pulled from the water by the crew of San Diego-based charter fishing boat Time Machine, which happened to be near the burning Mexican vessel Saturday night.

The Time Machine's crew called the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter, cutter and 45-foot (13.7 meters) boat. Mexican authorities sent two boats.

A Coast Guard statement says two survivors needed urgent medical attention and were flown by helicopter to San Diego.

The 13 remaining survivors aboard the Time Machine were transferred to a Mexican vessel and taken to the port city of Ensenada south of Tijuana.

