Dos Palos man arrested for alleged DUI after striking, killing motorcyclist, CHP says

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a dog on a Merced County street and getting thrown onto the roadway, then being hit by a suspected drunk driver minutes later, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver, 38-year-old Dos Palos resident Leroy Leon Conley, was arrested and booked into Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with alcohol resulting in bodily injury, according to jail records.
Officers responded to a call at 10:34 p.m. Sunday about a collision possibly involving two vehicles on Valeria Avenue, about 800 feet east of Bryant Avenue near Dos Palos, CHP Los Banos Officer Shannon Stiers said.
The male rider of a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, was traveling east on Valeria Avenue east of Bryant Avenue when he reportedly collided with a dog and was ejected, landing in the eastbound lanes and staying there for several minutes, Stiers said, noting the dog was killed as a result of the collision.
At about 10:40 p.m., Conley was driving a Dodge Challenger east on Valeria Avenue when he struck the motorcyclist, who sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Stiers said.
It wasn’t clear if the motorcyclist was killed before or after being struck by the car, Stiers said.
The motorcyclist’s identity, including age and city of residence, wasn’t released Monday morning due to the pending notification of next of kin.
Conley told officers he didn’t see anybody in the roadway, Stiers said. But officers smelled alcohol on his breath and administered a sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.
