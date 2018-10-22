Dos Palos man arrested for alleged DUI after striking, killing motorcyclist, CHP says

Dos Palos resident Leroy Leon Conley, 38, was arrested and booked Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, into Merced County Sheriff’s Main Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with alcohol after he allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist who was laying in the roadway after a previous collision with a dog, according to CHP. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office