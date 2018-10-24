Watch three animal activists attempt to take a dying calf from Oakdale ranch

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment and charged a 31-year-old man with unauthorized excavation and removal of archeological resources from a Native American site, and possession of stolen government property.
A 5-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect “saved” Sacramento from being overtaken by ghosts on Monday. On Monday, London Green’s "Ghostbusters" wish came true through Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.
Members of the Marine Corps rescued three people from a downed helicopter in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay on October 22. The helicopter made an emergency landing on a sandbar. This footage shows people in the water beside the overturned helicopter.
Take an aerial tour of the newly renovated Pismo Beach Pier before it opens to the public on Saturday for the Clam Festival. It closed in March 2017 as part of an $8.7 million overhaul of the aging structure.
Kiewit Corp. workers place the concrete for the final chute wall panel on the main spillway at Oroville Dam on Thursday, October 18, 2018. The wall is next to the gates. The Oroville Dam spillway are being repaired after being damaged February 2017.
Mariposa County Sheriff's Deputy attempts to remove a plastic cup from a skunk's head Wednesday night. After multiple failed attempts with a baton, the deputy used his bare hands to remove it from from the critter's head, authorities said.