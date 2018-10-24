Watch three animal activists attempt to take a dying calf from Oakdale ranch

Three women were arrested at a ranch north of Oakdale on October 21, 2018, as they attempted to carry an apparently dying calf from Ray Mar Ranches on Dodds Road, near Modesto.
