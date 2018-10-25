Two die in apparent fall in Yosemite National Park

Park rangers are recovering the bodies of two people who died while visiting Yosemite National Park.
The man and a woman apparently fell from Taft Point, according to a news release from the National Park Service on Thursday morning. The two people have not yet been identified. The incident is under investigation and no further details are available, the release said.
Taft Point, accessible from Glacier Point Road, is know for its views of Yosemite Valley and El Capitan. It also makes for some great pictures and was the scene of a marriage proposal photo that was everywhere online last week.
And those views are fairly unobstructed. The website Yosemitehikes.com says of Taft Point: “It’s Glacier Point without the guardrails.”
This marks a total of eight deaths in the park in the past six months.
Two hikers died while scaling El Capitan in June and another slipped and fell from the cables section of Half Dome in May.
In Augusts, two bodies were discovered within several days of each other.
Just last month, an Israeli teenager died while trying to take a selfie.
