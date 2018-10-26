Robert Redford uncorks his wine country home on the market for $7.5 million - take a look

Robert Redford has listed his scenic home in the Napa wine country town of St. Helena for $7.5 million.

“Sublime Equilibrium are not words that are often used to describe wine country properties in Saint Helena, yet those two words perfectly describe Danza del Sol,” according to the property listing. The estate is known as Danza del Sol.

The Oscar-winning actor and director bought the estate in 2004, the Los Angeles Times reported. The listing says the retreat “has been the favored escape of one of the greatest living film artists of our time. “

The main house, which boasts mountain and forest views from atop a knoll, features eight rooms, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet of living space. It sits on 10 acres of gated land with gardens, forest area and hiking trails.

“The property is very private, quiet and serene, yet just a 5-minute drive to the town of St. Helena,” Redford said in an email to the Wall Street Journal. “We have enjoyed both the solitude the home provides along with the close proximity to the Napa Valley and all that it has to offer.”

Expansive patios, a swimming pool and a redwood hot tub are part of the estate’s outdoors. There’s a 907-square-foot detached artist’s studio, a multi-car garage/barn and a separate workshop.

Redford told the Wall Street Journal that he and his wife, painter Sibylle Szaggars Redford, were selling the home to move to the Bay Area “to be closer to family,”

Redford, 82, starred in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “All the President’s Men” and “The Natural.” In 1980, he won an Academy Award for “Ordinary People.”

Steven Mavromihalis of Pacific Union International holds the listing.



