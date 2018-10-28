This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents escorting Cesar Sayoc, in sleeveless shirt, in Miramar, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Sayoc is an amateur body builder and former male stripper, a loner with a long arrest record who showed little interest in politics until Donald Trump came along. On Friday, he was identified by authorities as the Florida man who put pipe bombs in small manila envelopes, affixed six stamps and sent them to some of Donald Trump’s most prominent critics. (WPLG-TV via AP)
This frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV shows FBI agents escorting Cesar Sayoc, in sleeveless shirt, in Miramar, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Sayoc is an amateur body builder and former male stripper, a loner with a long arrest record who showed little interest in politics until Donald Trump came along. On Friday, he was identified by authorities as the Florida man who put pipe bombs in small manila envelopes, affixed six stamps and sent them to some of Donald Trump’s most prominent critics. (WPLG-TV via AP) AP
FBI had plenty of clues on pipe bomb suspect

By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

October 28, 2018 09:52 PM

WASHINGTON

As Cesar Sayoc entertained patrons as a DJ at the Ultra Gentlemen's Club, he could not have known that lab technicians and federal agents had linked DNA on two pipe bomb packages he was accused of sending prominent Democrats to a sample on file with Florida state authorities. Or that a fingerprint match had turned up on a separate mailing.

Investigators scouring his social media accounts had found the same spelling mistakes on his online posts — "Hilary" Clinton, Deborah Wasserman "Shultz" — as on the mailings he'd soon be charged with sending.

In the end, prosecutors who charged Sayoc with five federal crimes Friday say the fervent President Donald Trump supporter unwittingly left behind a wealth of clues about the mailed pipe-bombs.

