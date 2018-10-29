See the stunning views from San Francisco home listed for $45 million

Areas in Shasta County burned by the Carr Fire in 2018 are prone to another risk when the rainy season starts. Scientists explain why wildfire-burned hillsides can't absorb as much water, and why debris flows and flooding are more likely to happen.
Chowchilla police released body cam videos of a lengthy struggle between officers and a man wanted on a felony warrant in response to a separate social media video posted by a bystander. Due to length, the Bee has edited the clip. EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
This video shows dramatic panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge and the city’s skyline of a property up for sale for $110 million. The undeveloped plot is 110 acres at the southern tip of the Tiburon Peninsula in Marin County.
Prices for California walnuts dropped sharply in 2018, and now China is raising tariffs in response to the Trump administration’s trade policies. Here's how farmer Donald Norene feels about the situation.
Sacramento is hosting the Firefighter World Combat Challenge in October 2018. The event challenges firefighters in full gear to complete an intense obstacle course laden with weights, stairs, fire hoses and mannequins. Here's why they do it.
A 5-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect “saved” Sacramento from being overtaken by ghosts on Monday. On Monday, London Green’s "Ghostbusters" wish came true through Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.
A federal grand jury handed down an indictment and charged a 31-year-old man with unauthorized excavation and removal of archeological resources from a Native American site, and possession of stolen government property.