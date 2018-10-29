See the stunning views from San Francisco home listed for $45 million

This house on San Francisco’s Russian Hill with views of downtown, Coit Tower, the Bay Bridge, East Bay and Alcatraz has been listed at $45 million.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service