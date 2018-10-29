‘Is our life just worth one photo?’ Couple who fell from Yosemite cliff had travel blog

Two people who fell to their deaths in Yosemite National Park last week were identified as citizens of India living in the United States.
Yosemite officials identified them as Vishnu Viswanath, a 29-year-old man, and Meenakshi Moorthy, a 30-year-old woman.
They died Wednesday after
falling from Taft Point, a popular overlook above Yosemite Valley that’s often reached via a trail from Glacier Point Road. Their bodies were recovered Thursday.
“Yosemite National Park continues to investigate this case, which will take several weeks,” park officials wrote in a news release Monday. “No further details are available at this time.”
The couple ran a website called
Holidays and HappilyEverAfters, which chronicled their adventures around the world. They shared photos of themselves in beautiful places — along with warning of travel dangers.
“A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers,” they wrote in an Instagram post in March from the rim of the Grand Canyon, “but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo?”
View this post on Instagram
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory and not the memory dump (I am still on the Inside Out train y'all ) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we? None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas. ... Still there? Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? What about a unicorn ice-cream with some Disney-approved cotton candy and pixie dust infused sprinkles if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
A post shared by
TravelCreatives Minaxi+Vishnu (@holidaysandhappilyeverafters) on Mar 28, 2018 at 8:45am PDT
The College of Engineering, Chengannur, in India, reported them as alumni of a computer science and engineering program.
“Our hearts go to the friends and family members of this lovely couple,” wrote the college in a Facebook post Saturday. “May their souls rest in peace.”
Comments