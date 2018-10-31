Zacky Farms to close Fresno and Stockton plants; hundreds of workers to lose jobs

Zacky Farms, a family-run company that rose to prominence as a leading turkey producer, has officially announced it’s closing plants in Fresno and Stockton.

About 1,000 workers will be impacted, a company official said.

The company posted a statement on its website, saying it struggled to remain profitable despite attempts to seek business and capital.

“...those exhaustive efforts have been unsuccessful and Zacky must now proceed with steps to cease operations. As Zacky winds down, it is presently expected that all operations will completely cease on January 19, 2019,” the statement said.

The statement went on to say: “The Company understands that this is a difficult time for everyone (employees, customers, vendors, the community). We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has worked by the company’s side all these years. Thank you for being a part of the Zacky family and allowing us to continue for four generations; without you it would not have been possible.”

At one time, the company employed at least 1,500 people and was one of the nation’s largest turkey farmers and processors. Last year, the company processed 82.96 million pounds of turkeys, according to industry statistics.

In 2001 it sold off its chicken business to rival Foster Farms, and in 2012 it filed for bankruptcy protection with debt estimated at $50 million to $100 million.

Record high feed prices were taking a toll on the company. At the time, Zacky was spending about $1.8 million weekly to feed 2.5 million turkeys and chickens. .

Story to be updated.